Courtesy of our regular Weibo leaker
, we have with us a small image of*Transformers: Titans Return Trypticon Packaging. The toy in question was first officially revealed
during Toy Fair 2017 with a Fall release slot. The boxart was later revealed. But this is the first time we are seeing the packaging. The box features Trypticon in the three modes. The description reads Titans Return Trypticon with Decepticon Necro and Decepticon Full-Tilt. Check out the image, after the jump.  
