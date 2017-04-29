Following their reveal of two clips
from*Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force, Cartoon Network has provided the first 7 episodes to be enjoyed online (On Demand). However, there is a catch: It’s region locked. As far as we can deduce, the audience is limited to those who live in the United States. Even so, if you need to watch you need to login with credentials*from your Service Provider. Additionally, the seven episodes are only available until June 3rd, 2017. Check it out here
.
.
