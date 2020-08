GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,666

Earthrise Skylynx Review



https://youtu.be/HKSmlBG-7E8 Why would he be modest when he is THIS good? We dive into EVERYTHING Earthrise Sky Lynx - all modes*and comparisons with the season 3 cast, the voyager version of this guy, micromaster Countdown and even my personal Predaking of choice (for me that's Unique Toys War Lord) There really is a ton of magnificence to look at! Last edited by GotBot; Today at 01:51 PM .