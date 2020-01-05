Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Toy Fair Guide 2020: Transformers Toys And Licensed Merchandise


2020 is here, and a new year is significantly important to toy collectors since the Toy Fair Season is just around the corner. We have received several official press releases announcing various lists of exhibitors and license-holders; who will attend many toy fairs this year. Our eye is naturally on Hasbro, who will kick-start the year with Toy Fair UK and follow it up with Germanys Nuremberg Toy Fair and the New York Toy Fair 2020. List: Hong Kong Toys &#38; Games Fair 2020 (January 06th* 09th) Toy Fair UK 2020 (January 21st – 23rd) Nuremberg Spielwarenmesse 2020 (January 29th* &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Toy Fair Guide 2020: Transformers Toys And Licensed Merchandise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
