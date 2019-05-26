|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Red Alert & Wave 3 Battlemasters
Once again, via*Weibo user*DioXDio
, we have some in-hand images of more Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege toys. This time we have a look at*Wave 3 Deluxe Red Alert and Wave 3 Battlemasters Caliburst And Smashdown. Red Alert sure looks great and his deco and details sure make him shine in his own style compared with Siege Sideswipe and Prowl. We can spot that his light bar on the roof is made of clear red plastic instead of the dark red seen in some early stock photos. Caliburst And Smashdown*are sure new great additions to the Battlemasters line. We have » Continue Reading.
