Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Red Alert & Wave 3 Battlemasters

Once again, via* Weibo user*DioXDio , we have some in-hand images of more Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege toys. This time we have a look at*Wave 3 Deluxe Red Alert and Wave 3 Battlemasters Caliburst And Smashdown. Red Alert sure looks great and his deco and details sure make him shine in his own style compared with Siege Sideswipe and Prowl. We can spot that his light bar on the roof is made of clear red plastic instead of the dark red seen in some early stock photos. Caliburst And Smashdown*are sure new great additions to the Battlemasters line. We have » Continue Reading. The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Red Alert & Wave 3 Battlemasters Caliburst And Smashdown New In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM