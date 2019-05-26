Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Thundercracker and Springer In-H


Courtesy of Weibo user*DioXDio*we can share for you a very nice set of in-hand images of the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Thundercracker and Springer toys. The images give us a great close look at these new representations of the classic G1 characters for the Siege line. Thundercracker gets some comparison shots with his Seeker partner Starscream. Besides the new deco, we have a close look at the new head retool with a clear smirky expression. We bet some of you may try to swap heads with Starscream. Siege Springer proves to be a great homage to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Thundercracker and Springer In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



