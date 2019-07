Transformers Animated Season 4 Live Audio Performance At TFNation 2019

TFNation have announced an great special event that will sure please any Transformers Animated fan. If you are going to the convention, get ready for the Transformers Animated Season 4 Live Audio Performance At TFNation 2019 Read a brief description of the Audio Performance below: This year we are pleased to announce that we will be taking a break from our traditional Saturday evening script reading and instead treating you to something a little special. Replacing it, Marty Isenberg, along with some of this year's voice actors, will help give you a sneak peek into what could have been.