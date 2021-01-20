We have something quite curious to share with you. Via Twitter user @Jalaguy
we have an incredible set of images of some vintage original G1 Transformers costumes. These old Jazz and Thundercracker costumes were used in several G1 commercials and promotional events. According to the information shared in the tweet
, they were probably*acquired from Sunbow Production’s inventory, and they were finally found in a closed warehouse by Tales of Adventure, a comic shop in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. These items are quite unique and well made, including what seems to be an inner*voice changer. See all the mirrored images (and » Continue Reading.
