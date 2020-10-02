Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,494
Lemon Tree LT-05 Carrot (Bumblebee Movie Ironhide) Prototype


Via*Heat Toy Facebook*we have our first look at the new*Lemon Tree LT-05 Carrot (Bumblebee Movie Ironhide) Prototype which was shown at*the*CICF X AGF 2020 toy exhibit in China The first renders of this figure*were revealed in TFCon 2019*and now Lemon Tree is showing us their movie-accurate rendition of Ironhide as seen briefly in the Bumblebee Movie. There’s not much details about size, price or release date yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Don’t forget that Lemon Tree have several other characters from the Bumblebee Movie in the works, Click on the bar to see the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lemon Tree LT-05 Carrot (Bumblebee Movie Ironhide) Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



