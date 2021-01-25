Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Core Class Starscream In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom Core Class Starscream. This a completely new mold which is part of Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class together with Megatron. Starscream robot and alt mode are highly inspired by his original G1 design and features a very good level of detail an articulation for such a small figure. Transformation is sure a nice surprise on this little figure. A very interesting and original sequence which we are sure many fans would really appreciate after the first transformation. Check out all the images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Core Class Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
