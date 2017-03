Xtreme987 Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 3,065

CW Starscream $30 @ Auctionmaxx.com



https://www.auctionmaxx.com/Listing/...ENERATIONS-TOY



Never dealt with them myself. It does say that they got them from toysrus.ca if that helps.



Currently have 14 left for those interested.



Good luck Found this while searching for TF's on Kijiji:Never dealt with them myself. It does say that they got them from toysrus.ca if that helps.Currently have 14 left for those interested.Good luck

Currently Hunting:



Titans Return Legends Kickback - ordered from Aliexpress



__________________Currently Hunting:Titans Return Legends Kickback - ordered from Aliexpress