Jonnydark
Beasty
Question Paper craft Transformers?
Hi. My Girlfriend loves following step by step crafts. I figured it would be ideal if she could make Transformers characters. Where is the best source for toon accurate g1 paper craft TFS? No need to transform. Masterpiece scale is ideal. Thanks!
Tags
papercraft

