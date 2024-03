GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,523

Victory Decepticons and Liokaiser Custom Torso Options Comparison Review

https://youtu.be/zObl7QjgkAA Todays' review is a bit of an oddity. It is the promised look at my proper Victory Decepticons display now that Deathsaurus has been properly added. I think it includes versions of every single Victory con now, some of course being customs. Speaking of which, I also compare three Liokaiser torso options, strength and weaknesses. Might help some other customizers doing him.