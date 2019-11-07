|
Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee) Test Shot
Via Baidu
and Transfans on Facebook
*we have a look at the test shot of the new*Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee). This mold is Zeta’s take on a movie accurate Bumblebee as seen in the movie, trying to hide the door wings” seen in previous designs and toys. These wings are now folded on the robot’s back. This new toy includes several other accessories like a blaster, battle mask, battle hammer and swords. The expected size is 18 cm tall with die- cast parts. As you should expect, it transforms into a realistic Volkswagen » Continue Reading.
