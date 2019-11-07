Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:52 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,753
Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee) Test Shot


Via Baidu and Transfans on Facebook*we have a look at the test shot of the new*Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee). This mold is Zeta’s take on a movie accurate Bumblebee as seen in the movie, trying to hide the door wings” seen in previous designs and toys. These wings are now folded on the robot’s back. This new toy includes several other accessories like a blaster, battle mask, battle hammer and swords. The expected size is 18 cm tall with die- cast parts. As you should expect, it transforms into a realistic Volkswagen &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zeta Toys Zeta-V ZV-01 Pioneer (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee) Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



