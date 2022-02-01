Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Vrillon77
Canada Post
So confused. I ordered a transformers figure off eBay and it arrived today at my door via Canada Post. It's Sunday. I've had stuff delivered from Canada Post since the 90s, and not once have I ever received anything on the weekends. The item came from China, free shipping, nothing fancy.

I checked the Canada Post website, and their mail delivery is still Mon-Fri, as it's always been.

Am I missing something here? Has anyone else had CP deliver to them on weekends? I'm in the Toronto area.
RNSrobot
Re: Canada Post
I've had Canada Post deliveries on the weekends as well but I don't really know the rhyme or reason.

Maybe they are delivering weekends cuz it's the holiday season?
RNSrobot
Re: Canada Post
Edit: haha, a parcel coming from canprime to me is out for delivery RIGHT NOW.
