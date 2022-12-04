Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up – December Week 1


December has started and we have some interesting Transformers sightings around the globe. Our first report from Cyprus with the new LEGO Optimus Prime, new Legacy toys in Ireland and Peru and more EarthSpark toys showing up in Singapore and Taiwan. Lego Optimus Prime In Cyprus*?*2005 Boards member*Sovietbot*found the new transforming LEGO Optimus Prime set at*“Publica” store in the shopping center Metropolis Mall in*Larnaca. Legacy Wave 3 Voyager Armada Starscream In Ireland*?*Legacy Armada Starscream was found at Smyth’s Blanchardstown by 2005 Boards member Groome666. No sign of his wave partner Beast Wars Inferno yet. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/peru-transformers-sightings.155096/page-5#post-20839814">Legacy Wave 2 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? Ddecember Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



