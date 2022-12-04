Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Steven Caple Jr and Anthony Ramos Interview On ?Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?


Via*Black Girl Nerds YouTube channel we have a new interview with Transformers Rise Of The Beasts director*Steven Caple Jr and main actor*Anthony Ramos. They share how they are connected to the franchise (Anthony Ramos used to watch the Beast Wars cartoon on regular TV back in the day), the way the conflict develops to the point the Autobots and Maximals get to work together and more. We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the video after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards and stay tuned with TFW2005 for more Rise Of The Beasts updates!

