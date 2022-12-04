The Transformers Rise Of The Beasts production is really active with even more related content after the impressive first trailer of the movie. Now, main star Anthony Ramos has shared a short*“Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Set Tour” for all fans via his Instagram account
. We have quick view of the Rise Of The Beasts set at Paramount studios in Los Angeles. we can spot Mirage, several parts of the scenery which has been worked to look like in the glorious 90’s , part of the blue screen studio where the chasing scenes were done and more. Watch the » Continue Reading.
