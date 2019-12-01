|
Xiaomi Onebot Nezha x Transformers Bumblebee And Megatron Brick Build Figures
Via*????????
*and*??ONEBOT
*weibo we have new images of the new*Xiaomi Onebot Nezha x Transformers Bumblebee and Megatron Brick Build Figures. These new building sets are part of the Chinese exclusive Nezha x Transformers line which features a*cartoon
,*toys
*and*building kits
*from the crossover between the Transformers Cyberverse universe*and one of the most popular and amazing traditional stories from Chinese culture. We had previously reported and impressive Optimus Prime brick build toy
*and now we have a look at Bumblebee and Megatron sets. These figures seem pretty articulated and we have learned now that they » Continue Reading.
