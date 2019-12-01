Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Xiaomi Onebot Nezha x Transformers Bumblebee And Megatron Brick Build Figures


Via*????????*and*??ONEBOT*weibo we have new images of the new*Xiaomi Onebot Nezha x Transformers Bumblebee and Megatron Brick Build Figures. These new building sets are part of the Chinese exclusive Nezha x Transformers line which features a*cartoon,*toys*and*building kits*from the crossover between the Transformers Cyberverse universe*and one of the most popular and amazing traditional stories from Chinese culture. We had previously reported and impressive Optimus Prime brick build toy*and now we have a look at Bumblebee and Megatron sets. These figures seem pretty articulated and we have learned now that they &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Xiaomi Onebot Nezha x Transformers Bumblebee And Megatron Brick Build Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



