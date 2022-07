Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,568

Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge Out In The UK



Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*Fort Max*has shared in our forums photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge at UK retail. SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge was found and bought at Smyths*Maidstone for*?55.50. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*Fort Max*has shared in our forums photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge at UK retail. SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge was found and bought at Smyths*Maidstone for*?55.50. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________