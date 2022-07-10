|
|
Today, 08:00 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge Out In The UK
Attention UK collectors! 2005 Boards member*Fort Max*has shared in our forums photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge at UK retail. SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge was found and bought at Smyths*Maidstone for*?55.50. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Wave 9 Sludge Out In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:50 PM.