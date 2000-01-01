Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Dn1ccetf collection
Today, 05:52 PM
#
1
Dn1ccetf
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2022
Location: Binbrook
Posts: 3
Dn1ccetf collection
Hi all. Just started collecting last month. I?ve been posting daily on instagram and would like to share here. Thank you.
Today, 06:05 PM
#
2
Aynewbie
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 8
Re: Dn1ccetf collection
Very nice!
Wonder what’s the way to post pics in big higher quality format (like the one in the 2022 transformer haul thread)
They seem to only show up very small and can’t see clear
Today, 06:07 PM
#
3
Dn1ccetf
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2022
Location: Binbrook
Posts: 3
Re: Dn1ccetf collection
Good question. I’m new here.
