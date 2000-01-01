Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pushed Release Dates?
Today, 10:09 AM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 70
Pushed Release Dates?
My Amazon preorders show no difference with release dates (ie - Next Earthrise release being in July). A3U is also showing the same release dates. WalMart Canada shows a release date of Sept 1.
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo...=richrelevance
Discuss....
UsernamePrime
Today, 11:17 AM
theoneyouknowleast
Energon
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 889
Re: Pushed Release Dates?
There was a lot of confusion with Wave 2 and 3 release dates after New York Toy Fair, and Hasbro hasn't really bother to fix it.
Undoubtedly pretty sure Wave 2 and 3 will be delayed I think, as shipping and ports will make essential good priority one.
My Sales Thread
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread
Looking For:
Nothing at the Moment
theoneyouknowleast
