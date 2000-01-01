Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:09 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Pushed Release Dates?
My Amazon preorders show no difference with release dates (ie - Next Earthrise release being in July). A3U is also showing the same release dates. WalMart Canada shows a release date of Sept 1.


https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo...=richrelevance


Discuss....
Old Today, 11:17 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Pushed Release Dates?
There was a lot of confusion with Wave 2 and 3 release dates after New York Toy Fair, and Hasbro hasn't really bother to fix it.

Undoubtedly pretty sure Wave 2 and 3 will be delayed I think, as shipping and ports will make essential good priority one.
