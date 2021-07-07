Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron: Kingdom New Promotional Images


The official*Netflix website*have updated a link for the*War For Cybertron: Kingdom*series. We can spot two new different promotional images depending if you enter to the site via browser or mobile. The mobile version poster shows Megatron, Soundwave and Beast Megatron standing next to each other in robot mode with Megatron holding the Matrix on his chest. The web browser version features a cool Maximal group featuring Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Tigatron, and Rattrap with Optimus Prime in the background. War For Cybertron: Kingdom will premiere this July 29th on Netflix. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 06:14 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron: Kingdom New Promotional Images
What's going on with Prime's left shoulder?
