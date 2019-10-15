Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,617

Titan Class Omega Supreme ? Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Gallery



Unyielding resolve has no conqueror. Nor does Omega Supreme!* The mighty Titan has finally touched down and Omega Supreme joins the Siege!* I’ve personally been waiting for this guy ever since the fan vote back in 2015.* He was my choice, but I’ve had to hold out and bite my tongue as other Titans got their turn.* In the end, it was a good thing as technology and attention to G1 detail have grown a lot in the Generations line since then.* Siege Omega is a solid figure all around, a great homage while not being a slave to nostalgia.*



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



