Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Out At Canadian Retail
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can report that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class is out at Canadian retail. Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer was spotted at*a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member AgeofTransformers.*Time to add more Earthrise figures for your collections. Happy hunting!  
