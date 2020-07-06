Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Out At Canadian Retail


Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class is out at Canadian retail. Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer was spotted at*a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member AgeofTransformers.*Time to add more Earthrise figures for your collections. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Leader Class Out At Canadian Retail
seems small for that leader price tag, astrotrain at least tried to seem like a better value due to lots of weapons and an extra train car. Skar and Knock should have been included to round out the overall value like NF megs and hotlink.
