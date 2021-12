Transformers Legacy Bulkhead Concept art By Marcelo Matere

Artist Marcelo Matere, via his social media channels , has shared his Transformers Legacy Bulkhead Concept art for our viewing pleasure. We can see the first ideas for this rendition of Transformers Prime Bulkhead for the new Transformers Legacy collection. See the mirrored image after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!