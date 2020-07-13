Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,965

Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Skipjack In-Hand Images



Thanks to*PrimevsPrime*on Youtube, we can share in-hand images of Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Skipjack. This is a direct yellow redeco of Studio Series Rampage for those interested in completing a more movie-accurate Devastator. Same paint applications but in yellow plastic but still a nice figure if you already like Studio Series Rampage. We have comparison shots next to the rest of the Studio Series Constructicons in both modes, and of course as Devastator’s leg. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime* video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let



The post







More... Thanks to*PrimevsPrime*on Youtube, we can share in-hand images of Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Skipjack. This is a direct yellow redeco of Studio Series Rampage for those interested in completing a more movie-accurate Devastator. Same paint applications but in yellow plastic but still a nice figure if you already like Studio Series Rampage. We have comparison shots next to the rest of the Studio Series Constructicons in both modes, and of course as Devastator’s leg. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime* video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Studio Series SS-67 Skipjack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca