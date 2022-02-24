I didn?t do one last year due to time and honestly no clue how I would have pulled it off to be honest, so, back in January I decided to do it this year as an idea hit me. Generally, I post a ton of pics in the Post your pics thread but I don?t put any thoughts behind them, I save that for my page. In this case I decided to take a look at all the purchases I made (TF related) since December 1, 2022 and check the engagement. So basically the ?likes/post engagement? will determine the order of the Advent and instead of recycling old pics, I?ll take new ones and include my original thoughts with the exception of today (or anything I may have sold). With any luck it will be that little bit of holiday cheer to the best TF board I?ve ever been a part of.
Just to make it extra special, Holiday Prime will have a gift for you so to speak. Between now and Dec 23 send me a pm through the board with the title ?I wanna win? and I will put your name into a draw and have Prime send you a gift. I don?t know what the aftermarket value is per say but I did pay over $150 for it at TFCon and shipping is on me so you have nothing to worry about. I?ll do the draw on Dec 25th. I?ll announce the winner that day can contact him/her through pm to mail it out.
So with that, Santa Prime is coming to town. Enjoy!