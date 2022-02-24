Today, 09:25 AM #1 wervenom Big Daddy Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 8,113 Santa Prime is coming to town ? 2023 Advent



Just to make it extra special, Holiday Prime will have a gift for you so to speak. Between now and Dec 23 send me a pm through the board with the title ?I wanna win? and I will put your name into a draw and have Prime send you a gift. I don?t know what the aftermarket value is per say but I did pay over $150 for it at TFCon and shipping is on me so you have nothing to worry about. I?ll do the draw on Dec 25th. I?ll announce the winner that day can contact him/her through pm to mail it out.



So with that, Santa Prime is coming to town. Enjoy!



I didn't do one last year due to time and honestly no clue how I would have pulled it off to be honest, so, back in January I decided to do it this year as an idea hit me. Generally, I post a ton of pics in the Post your pics thread but I don't put any thoughts behind them, I save that for my page. In this case I decided to take a look at all the purchases I made (TF related) since December 1, 2022 and check the engagement. So basically the "likes/post engagement" will determine the order of the Advent and instead of recycling old pics, I'll take new ones and include my original thoughts with the exception of today (or anything I may have sold). With any luck it will be that little bit of holiday cheer to the best TF board I've ever been a part of.

Just to make it extra special, Holiday Prime will have a gift for you so to speak. Between now and Dec 23 send me a pm through the board with the title "I wanna win" and I will put your name into a draw and have Prime send you a gift. I don't know what the aftermarket value is per say but I did pay over $150 for it at TFCon and shipping is on me so you have nothing to worry about. I'll do the draw on Dec 25th. I'll announce the winner that day can contact him/her through pm to mail it out.

So with that, Santa Prime is coming to town. Enjoy!



This has been a long time coming. I purchased this on 2/24/22 and since we were well into the holiday at that point and I honestly didn’t have a plan on how to shoot him it took me a while to get around to it. I had planned on building a “winter wonderland” dio but I couldn’t get my head wrapped around that either. I had a thought over the past weekend of just using a digital background and using some of the pieces I bought for the planned dio and went with that. Having said that I went ahead and shot it but won’t actually post it for another 9 months so as I am writing this on 3/13/23, I don’t know when in December I’ll post but it will be the longest pre-planned gallery I have ever done.



The figure itself isn’t too bad, kind of weak on the ankle pivot but he has a decent amount of articulation for a Hasbro product. I wish I had a Santa cap for him but that’s OK. The deco is unique and is definitely one of those odd ball purchases that really doesn’t fit in anywhere. My wife is a fanatic for decorating the house no matter what holiday it happens to be so when December rolls around I’ll set him up in the man cave with the tree and gifts somewhere. Would be nice if they made a Jack Frost out of Megatron but I can’t see that being too likely. It felt a little strange to set him up in battle poses seeing what he is meant to represent so I’ll break up the gallery into 2 posts and you’ll understand why when the time comes.



Shot 3/12/23.































December 1 - Holiday Optimus Prime

This has been a long time coming. I purchased this on 2/24/22 and since we were well into the holiday at that point and I honestly didn't have a plan on how to shoot him it took me a while to get around to it. I had planned on building a "winter wonderland" dio but I couldn't get my head wrapped around that either. I had a thought over the past weekend of just using a digital background and using some of the pieces I bought for the planned dio and went with that. Having said that I went ahead and shot it but won't actually post it for another 9 months so as I am writing this on 3/13/23, I don't know when in December I'll post but it will be the longest pre-planned gallery I have ever done.

The figure itself isn't too bad, kind of weak on the ankle pivot but he has a decent amount of articulation for a Hasbro product. I wish I had a Santa cap for him but that's OK. The deco is unique and is definitely one of those odd ball purchases that really doesn't fit in anywhere. My wife is a fanatic for decorating the house no matter what holiday it happens to be so when December rolls around I'll set him up in the man cave with the tree and gifts somewhere. Would be nice if they made a Jack Frost out of Megatron but I can't see that being too likely. It felt a little strange to set him up in battle poses seeing what he is meant to represent so I'll break up the gallery into 2 posts and you'll understand why when the time comes.

Shot 3/12/23.



