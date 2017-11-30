Prime 1 Studio is showcasing their lineup of Movie based Transformers statues including the recently unveiled
**MMTFM-19 Crosshairs. The list of figures on display at the convention is as follows: Crosshairs Barricade Ratchet Jazz Shockwave You can check out the images courtesy of Twitter user 7777_driver
, attached with this news post.
