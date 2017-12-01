Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,297

Transformers: The Last Knight King Bluray And DVD Release Event And 10th Anniversary



Takara held a spacial event few hours ago at the Tokyo Comic Con to celebrate the*10th Anniversary of the Transformers Movie Toyline and to release the Japanese Bluray and DVD of Transformers: The Last Knight (titled as*Transformers: The Last Knight King) The event took place at the*Tokyo Comic Convention 2017 Main Stage (Makuhari Messe 9 · 10 · 11 Hall) with guest performance by musician/comedian*Junichi Davidson. You can check out the images, after the jump.



