Old Today, 04:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,297
Transformers: The Last Knight King Bluray And DVD Release Event And 10th Anniversary


Takara held a spacial event few hours ago at the Tokyo Comic Con to celebrate the*10th Anniversary of the Transformers Movie Toyline and to release the Japanese Bluray and DVD of Transformers: The Last Knight (titled as*Transformers: The Last Knight King) The event took place at the*Tokyo Comic Convention 2017 Main Stage (Makuhari Messe 9 · 10 · 11 Hall) with guest performance by musician/comedian*Junichi Davidson. You can check out the images, after the jump. &#160;

The post Transformers: The Last Knight King Bluray And DVD Release Event And 10th Anniversary Celebrations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



