Transformers X Street Fighter TV Commercial And Additional Images From Tokyo Comic Co



Tokyo Comic Con continues to pump information for our pleasure. It’s Hadouken time as Takara dishes out a commercial for their*Transformers X Street Fighter toyline. On display are*Ken from Takara Tomy Legends Hot Rod, Chun-Li from Generations Arcee,* M.Bison a.k.a Vega from Titans Return Megatron and Ryu from Titans Return Optimus Prime.* Check out some more images, attached with this news post.



