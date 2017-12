Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,297

Release Info On Takara Transformers Power of Primes Series



What a glorious day for Takara Transformers information and images. Next up is the release schedule info of*Takara Transformers Power of Prime Series. Releasing May 2018, the list of figures and prices are as follows: PP-01 Micronus, 800 Yen PP-02 Liege Maximo, 800 Yen PP-03 Vector Prime, 800 Yen PP-04 Dinobot Slash, 1500 Yen PP-05 Wind Charger, 1500 Yen PP-06 Beach comber, 1500 Yen PP-07 Autobot Jazz, 2800 Yen PP-08 Rodimus Prime, 7000 Yen PP-09 Optimus Prime, 7000 Yen This info comes courtesy of



