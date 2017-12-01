Takara Tomy is featuring
prototype images of Transformers X Star Wars figures for a 2018 release at this years Tokyo Comic Con. On display are Darth Vader TIE Fighter which transforms into Darth Vader (obviously) and a Millennium Falcon. However, we do not know what the latter transforms into. The toy however comes with miniature Han Solo and Chewbacca figurines. Check out the images, after the jump.
