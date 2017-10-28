Takara’s official Transformers Twitter
page brings excellent news for fans of giant robots or the late G1 era, confirming that the 2000 pre-order requirement has been met to produce Grand Maximus! The endeavor does not stop there however, as another 1000 is required for the Pretender shell to be produced as well. Takara has also posted some box art of Grand Maximus and Greatshot in the retro style many collectors have come to love, which you can check out after the jump! Grand Maximus is slated for release in March of next year and is available for pre-order for » Continue Reading.
