Transformers Kingdom Darkarachnia Card Image
Thanks to 2005 Boards member LordZero, we can share for your our first look a the new*Transformers Kingdom Darkarachnia Card. This new card came with the Kingdom Waspinator figure which was recently spotted in Chile
(together with Shadow Panther).*Darkarachnia*looks similar to the regular Blackarachnia design but she’s holding a long scepter.* The card also shows a Cybertronian message which translates as: Becomes Darkarachnia.. herald of Unicron This is pretty similar to the Dinomus card
we had previously reported which showed Dinobot turned as a herald of Unicron. See the mirrored image of this new card on this news » Continue Reading.
