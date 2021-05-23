Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Darkarachnia Card Image


Thanks to 2005 Boards member LordZero, we can share for your our first look a the new*Transformers Kingdom Darkarachnia Card. This new card came with the Kingdom Waspinator figure which was recently spotted in Chile (together with Shadow Panther).*Darkarachnia*looks similar to the regular Blackarachnia design but she’s holding a long scepter.* The card also shows a Cybertronian message which translates as: Becomes Darkarachnia.. herald of Unicron This is pretty similar to the Dinomus card we had previously reported which showed Dinobot turned as a herald of Unicron. See the mirrored image of this new card on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Darkarachnia Card Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



