Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus Stock Images
*we can share for your our first stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus. This figure is the combined form of the new Cyberverse Dinobot which we are supposed to see in the new season. Since this is a Cyberverse Ultimate class toy, it is focused on its Energon Armor gimmick, so this figure is just a single robot, not a combiner. In any case, Volcanicus can do transform into a beast mode to add playability. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on » Continue Reading.
