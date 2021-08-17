Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,001
Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus Stock Images


Via Amazon*we can share for your our first stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus. This figure is the combined form of the new Cyberverse Dinobot which we are supposed to see in the new season. Since this is a Cyberverse Ultimate class toy, it is focused on its Energon Armor gimmick, so this figure is just a single robot, not a combiner. In any case, Volcanicus can do transform into a beast mode to add playability. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:19 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,548
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus Stock Images
about as exciting as Action Master Devastator
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Crossover lot of 9 figures used parts/repair
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Hasbro transformers lot of 10 action figures used good
Transformers
2009 War Machine Transformer Crossover IRON MAN Marvel
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
1984 Voltron defender of the universe numeral candle
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.