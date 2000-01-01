Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,593

TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block online



Hotel Discount

Online booking for the

The group rate is good for July 8th to July 24th. Please book early as the block will sell out. The hotel block will close 2 weeks prior to the event. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until up to 72 hours before your reservation to cancel your room if you cant make the convention. TFcon Toronto 2019 will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 2L3, Canada.Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is now online . You can also call the hotel reservation department direct at 1 800 445 8667 and ask for the TFCON rate to receive the discounted pricing of $110 per room. This is the guaranteed best rate available as per our contract with the hotel. Please support the convention by booking the TFcon rate which shows that the convention is bringing business to the hotel and keeps us able to run TFcon.The group rate is good for July 8th to July 24th. Please book early as the block will sell out. The hotel block will close 2 weeks prior to the event. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until up to 72 hours before your reservation to cancel your room if you cant make the convention. Attached Images





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.