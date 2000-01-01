Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:24 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,593
TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block online
TFcon Toronto 2019 will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 2L3, Canada.

Hotel Discount
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is now online. You can also call the hotel reservation department direct at 1 800 445 8667 and ask for the TFCON rate to receive the discounted pricing of $110 per room. This is the guaranteed best rate available as per our contract with the hotel. Please support the convention by booking the TFcon rate which shows that the convention is bringing business to the hotel and keeps us able to run TFcon.
The group rate is good for July 8th to July 24th. Please book early as the block will sell out. The hotel block will close 2 weeks prior to the event. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until up to 72 hours before your reservation to cancel your room if you cant make the convention.
Attached Images
 
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
tfcon toronto 2019

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Encore Reissue #13 Trailbreaker MISB
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Metroplex Autobot Battle Station with Foam and Box
Transformers
HUGE MISB Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.