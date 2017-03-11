Along with the previously mentioned clip from the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight, a 1 minute long Trailer was also aired during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. The new trailer consists mostly of never-before-seen footage from the movie. The footage features Megatron and his little backyard bully gang of Decepticons such as*Onslaught, Hooligan and Mohawk. Good guys are represented by Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Canopy, Grimlock and the Baby Dinobots. The clip focuses of Isabela Moner‘s character of Izabella interacting with the orphaned kids,*Mark Wahlberg‘s character of Cade Yeager as well as the Autobots and the Decepticons. You can » Continue Reading.
