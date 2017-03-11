Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,170

Transformers: The Last Knight KCA 2017 Trailer Now Online



Along with the previously mentioned clip from the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight, a 1 minute long Trailer was also aired during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. The new trailer consists mostly of never-before-seen footage from the movie. The footage features Megatron and his little backyard bully gang of Decepticons such as*Onslaught, Hooligan and Mohawk. Good guys are represented by Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Canopy, Grimlock and the Baby Dinobots. The clip focuses of Isabela Moner‘s character of Izabella interacting with the orphaned kids,*Mark Wahlberg‘s character of Cade Yeager as well as the Autobots and the Decepticons. You can



The post







More... Along with the previously mentioned clip from the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight, a 1 minute long Trailer was also aired during Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017. The new trailer consists mostly of never-before-seen footage from the movie. The footage features Megatron and his little backyard bully gang of Decepticons such as*Onslaught, Hooligan and Mohawk. Good guys are represented by Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Canopy, Grimlock and the Baby Dinobots. The clip focuses of Isabela Moner‘s character of Izabella interacting with the orphaned kids,*Mark Wahlberg‘s character of Cade Yeager as well as the Autobots and the Decepticons. You can » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight KCA 2017 Trailer Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________