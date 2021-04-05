More great sightings for lucky Australian fans! Following the release of Kingdom Rodimus Prime, now, the new*Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks has been found at Australian Retail. Reddit user*Obsfucake posted photographic proof
of his T-Wrecks sighting (including bar code) at Toyworld in Queensland. While we had seen some in-hand images before
, this is our very first world sighting of this cool Kingdom Beast Megatron red redeco inspired by the*original Ultra Class Beast Wars T-Rex Megatron as a part of the Beast Machines Dinobots subline. We have our first look at the packaging which features a new art. This figure is » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks Found At Australian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca