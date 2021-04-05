Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks Found At Australian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,561
Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks Found At Australian Retail


More great sightings for lucky Australian fans! Following the release of Kingdom Rodimus Prime, now, the new*Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks has been found at Australian Retail. Reddit user*Obsfucake posted photographic proof of his T-Wrecks sighting (including bar code) at Toyworld in Queensland. While we had seen some in-hand images before, this is our very first world sighting of this cool Kingdom Beast Megatron red redeco inspired by the*original Ultra Class Beast Wars T-Rex Megatron as a part of the Beast Machines Dinobots subline. We have our first look at the packaging which features a new art. This figure is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks Found At Australian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Bombshell Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Generations Windcharger Autobot Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Toroidal transformer 18V
Transformers
Transformers Generations Warpath Autobot Collectible Character Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.