Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page 6 seekers comparison
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:31 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 157
6 seekers comparison
Had some time to take comparison pictures of previous and new version of six seekers.

Going to sell the older classic lines because the scale is too small.

Just hoping Hasbro not to cheap on the material and quality of the mold for future toys.

What do you think?
bqpetn is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Bombshell Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Generations Windcharger Autobot Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thundercracker Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Toroidal transformer 18V
Transformers
Transformers Generations Warpath Autobot Collectible Character Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.