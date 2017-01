Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 104

A question about fixing stickers on a new transformer I received a titans return voy Optimus Prime and one of his stickers is lifting off and does anyone has any suggests short of removing it?(the sticker in question is one of stickers on the cockpit of his jet mode.) please help if you out there have any ideas and thank you.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________