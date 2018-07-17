|
A Taste of Botcon ? Footage of the original Botcon conventions being added to Youtube
We’re always up to share some interesting insights into the history of the Transformers franchise – and we have an awesome one to share with you tonight. 24 years ago yesterday, on 16 July 1994, the first-ever Botcon convention kicked off. The show, organised by Jon and Karl Hartman, was intended to be a tenth anniversary celebration of Transformers, and it kicked off an entire legacy of Transformers conventions which for many of us was how we all got to meet “in real life” and become friends outside of the fandom. It all started with two brothers in Fort Wayne, » Continue Reading.
