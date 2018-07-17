Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,675

A Taste of Botcon ? Footage of the original Botcon conventions being added to Youtube



More... We’re always up to share some interesting insights into the history of the Transformers franchise – and we have an awesome one to share with you tonight. 24 years ago yesterday, on 16 July 1994, the first-ever Botcon convention kicked off. The show, organised by Jon and Karl Hartman, was intended to be a tenth anniversary celebration of Transformers, and it kicked off an entire legacy of Transformers conventions which for many of us was how we all got to meet “in real life” and become friends outside of the fandom. It all started with two brothers in Fort Wayne, » Continue Reading. The post A Taste of Botcon – Footage of the original Botcon conventions being added to Youtube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

