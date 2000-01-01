|
Best 1-step changers
I've generally discounted 1-steps as kids toys and largely ignored them, but was pleasantly surprised by the Cyberverse Megatron 1-step (The single barrel version, not the newer double cannon). The whole figure was a auto-morph and everything fit together perfectly. It's almost therapeutic just being able to instantly transform a figure like the shows/movies, instead of fiddling around with panels and such.
So I've grabbed a couple more and they've been hit & miss. Whirl was awesome, with an accurate vehicle/robot mode and intuitive transformation to boot. Repugnus and his flipping transformation was pretty cool too. Bludgeon was like a Megatron-lite and more like a turtle popping out of his shell, but both modes still looked nice.
Then you have total shellformers like Wheeljack which I wasn't impressed with.
Any others out there who collect this line, and have suggestions for what are the better figures/transformations?