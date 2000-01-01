Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Best 1-step changers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:18 PM   #1
prime
Generation 2
prime's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: NOTL, Ontario
Posts: 150
Best 1-step changers
I've generally discounted 1-steps as kids toys and largely ignored them, but was pleasantly surprised by the Cyberverse Megatron 1-step (The single barrel version, not the newer double cannon). The whole figure was a auto-morph and everything fit together perfectly. It's almost therapeutic just being able to instantly transform a figure like the shows/movies, instead of fiddling around with panels and such.

So I've grabbed a couple more and they've been hit & miss. Whirl was awesome, with an accurate vehicle/robot mode and intuitive transformation to boot. Repugnus and his flipping transformation was pretty cool too. Bludgeon was like a Megatron-lite and more like a turtle popping out of his shell, but both modes still looked nice.

Then you have total shellformers like Wheeljack which I wasn't impressed with.

Any others out there who collect this line, and have suggestions for what are the better figures/transformations?
prime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:36 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,674
Re: Best 1-step changers
I can't speak to most of this line, but without a doubt Whirl and Bludgeon are amazing!!!

Whirl is just a great representation of the character from Cyberverse, and has more play value than a lot of deluxes. It is amazing what they were able to do with a 1-step.

I agree that Bludgeon is a bit simplictic, but he is still a great toy (for a 1-step).

I also like that these are so simple, and quick, to transform. That's why I like fiddling with them more than most bigger toys.
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID First Edition Deluxe Starscream New
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS BACK TO THE FUTURE 35th GIGAWATT ACTION FIGURE in stock
Transformers
Hasbro WFC-S18 Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron: Siege...
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID Deluxe Cliffjumper New Unopened Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots In Disguise RID Deluxe Wheeljack New Unopened Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Movie Deep Space Starscream Limited Edition Target Voyager Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe DINOBOT SLUDGE Figure Hasbro 2017
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.