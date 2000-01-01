Today, 08:18 PM #1 prime Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: NOTL, Ontario Posts: 150 Best 1-step changers I've generally discounted 1-steps as kids toys and largely ignored them, but was pleasantly surprised by the Cyberverse Megatron 1-step (The single barrel version, not the newer double cannon). The whole figure was a auto-morph and everything fit together perfectly. It's almost therapeutic just being able to instantly transform a figure like the shows/movies, instead of fiddling around with panels and such.



So I've grabbed a couple more and they've been hit & miss. Whirl was awesome, with an accurate vehicle/robot mode and intuitive transformation to boot. Repugnus and his flipping transformation was pretty cool too. Bludgeon was like a Megatron-lite and more like a turtle popping out of his shell, but both modes still looked nice.



Then you have total shellformers like Wheeljack which I wasn't impressed with.



Re: Best 1-step changers I can't speak to most of this line, but without a doubt Whirl and Bludgeon are amazing!!!



Whirl is just a great representation of the character from Cyberverse, and has more play value than a lot of deluxes. It is amazing what they were able to do with a 1-step.



I agree that Bludgeon is a bit simplictic, but he is still a great toy (for a 1-step).



I also like that these are so simple, and quick, to transform. That's why I like fiddling with them more than most bigger toys.

