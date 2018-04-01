Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,000

Stephen Davis Comments On The Future Of Transformers Franchise Media



Hasbro’s Chief Content Officer Stephen Davis spoke to WorldScreen ahead of*MIPTV Conference to let the audience know of their plans in the coming future. The article also gives us our first look at Chase The Police Bot and Boulder The Construction Bot along with Heatwave The Fire Bot as seen on the upcoming series; Rescue Bots Academy. Mr. Davis first spoke about the new agreement with Paramount Pictures: “We announced a deal with Paramount Pictures to produce and distribute content based on our brands. We’ve been very focused on moving that new relationship forward. We’re going to collaborate with Paramount



Hasbro's Chief Content Officer Stephen Davis spoke to WorldScreen ahead of*MIPTV Conference to let the audience know of their plans in the coming future. The article also gives us our first look at Chase The Police Bot and Boulder The Construction Bot along with Heatwave The Fire Bot as seen on the upcoming series; Rescue Bots Academy. Mr. Davis first spoke about the new agreement with Paramount Pictures: "We announced a deal with Paramount Pictures to produce and distribute content based on our brands. We've been very focused on moving that new relationship forward. We're going to collaborate with Paramount





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.