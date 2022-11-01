Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Dremen
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 34
Distribution discussion
Is it just my area or has Distribution been especially awful this past year. Like I know Covid caused problems and there's been shipping issues. But Walmarts in my area haven't seen anything since Legacy Wave 1. Studio Series Preceptor is selling for like $50 on amazon and I never saw it in stores at all.

It seems like the only way to get product is if you're lucky enough to get a preorder at Gamestop. Other than shopping with specialty online retailers.
Today, 11:49 AM   #2
Suicide King
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 27
Re: Distribution discussion
Yeah it's pretty horrible, Gamestop has become my go to place now and even then it requires constant store checking online to get the ONE figure they put on the shelf. This happened with both SS86 Ironhide and Legacy sound wave. Haven't seen either of them in stores since. I was lucky enough to have snagged Perceptor from amazon back when he was $40. Still more than retail but not as bad as he is now. That and ToysRUs with their crazy prices has made it incredibly easy to slow down my obsession lol
Today, 12:05 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,959
Re: Distribution discussion
Got 3 WalMarts in my reasonable driving radius, all of them have had wave 1 Legacy all 2022, with 1st wave Velocitron to break it up, and only 1 case deluxe at each (leaders weren't hard to come by, but are gone now, and voyagers still churning out)
And of course, SS86 voyager wave WreckGar & Sweeps to endlessly replenish
Got lucky re: SS86 Perceptor, my closest store got a case in (nabbed one), and then a 2nd case later on

Got all my Legacy wave 2 from GameStop/ToySnowman, only missing Blitzwing

Still lookin for SS86 Junkheap
