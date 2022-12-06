|
TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, E. J. Su, Casey Coller, Jack Lawrence, Josh Burcham, Josh Perez, and Livio Ramondelli to TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. They will be available all weekend for autographs and commissions. TFcon Los Angeles 2023 is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
