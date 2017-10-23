Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots In Disguise Warriors Wave 3 And Generations Wave 3 Spotted In Peru Retail


Thanks to*Transfomers Peru*we can report that*Robots In Disguise Warriors Wave 3 And Generations Wave 3 WereSpotted In Peru Retail. The last wave of Combiner Force Warriors with Bludgeon, Termidor and Twinferno was finally found at Ripley store in Miraflores, Lima. They are*are 79.99 Soles (24,68 US Dollars). Generations Titans Return Deluxe Wave 3 with Twinferno, Breakaway, Triggerhappy and Hot Rod was also spotted at the same store. These figures are*99.99 Soles (30,86* US Dollars). Happy hunting for all Peruvian fans. We hope more South American countries will be getting these waves soon too. You can click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots In Disguise Warriors Wave 3 And Generations Wave 3 Spotted In Peru Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



