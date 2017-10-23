Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call


Hasbro held their*Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call this morning to investors, journalists and other interested parties. Speaking to the audience, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated “Transformers multi-screen entertainment continued to drive revenue growth in the franchise. Point of sale is up versus last year and up versus the last movie year. This fall we continue with new entertainment initiatives to engage our fans. The global home entertainment release of Transformers: The Last Knight took 6th place on September 28th and all-new episodes of Robots In Disguise and Rescue Bots are running on linear and streamed services. In addition, in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



