Super_Megatron
Official G1 Transformers ?Optimus vs Megatron? Art Print By Sam Gilbey Full Reveal


Via the official*Moor Art Gallery Instagram*and artist*Sam Gilbey Instagram account*we can share for your the full reveal of the new about*new official G1 Transformers “Optimus vs Megatron” art Print. The art is inspired by the iconic fight between Optimus Prime and Megatron on top of the Sherman Dam from the G1 episode “More Than Meets The Eye – Part 2”. It will be available as a limited run in two versions. Read on for further detail. ?Optimus vs Megatron? art print by @samgilbey – Officially licensed by Hasbro. Pre-orders start this Friday 25 Feb at 6 PM (UK) &#187; Continue Reading.

