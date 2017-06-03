Via* ???????????
*on Weibo, we have an in-package image of a new release of Masterpiece Optimus Prime. This release is designated as MP-10, much like the original Japanese release of this mold (just to confuse everyone), and he sports the modern US Masterpiece packaging complete with sticker indicating he will be a Toys R Us exclusive. One thing is slightly baffling, and that is the use of “Cybertron” rather than “Autobot” for his faction – although, as a leaked image, this is probably an error that would be corrected before this Optimus hits shelves. Or » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime, New Toys R Us Exclusive
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...